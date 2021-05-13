6,845 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 149,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,194. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

