$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $78.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the highest is $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.44 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $368.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZSI stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

