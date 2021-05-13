807 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $222.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

