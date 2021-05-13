$81.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $81.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.30 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $342.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $393.20 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 7,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

