89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The firm has a market cap of $408.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

