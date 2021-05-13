8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

