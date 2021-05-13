8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE EGHT opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

