8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,186 call options.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

