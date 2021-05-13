A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

