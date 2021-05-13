AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.78 and a 200-day moving average of $241.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

