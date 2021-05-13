Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €23.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL stock opened at €22.76 ($26.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.72. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a fifty-two week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

