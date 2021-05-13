AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

