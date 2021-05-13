ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.