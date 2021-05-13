Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $117.66. 104,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

