ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $29.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.65.

ACAD traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

