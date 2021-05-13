ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 10,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,124,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

