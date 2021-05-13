Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Buys 5,000 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

