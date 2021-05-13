Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,312 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.