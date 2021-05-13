Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 17,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,936. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.