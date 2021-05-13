Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

