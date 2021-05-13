Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.12% from the company’s previous close.

ADPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,033 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,100 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

