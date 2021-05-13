Add.xyz Price Up 67.2% Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $1,341.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

