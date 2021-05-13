Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RH stock opened at $625.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.39. RH has a one year low of $138.42 and a one year high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.78.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

