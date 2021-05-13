Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.