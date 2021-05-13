Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $86.67 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

