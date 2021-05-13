Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

