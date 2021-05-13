Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 342,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.