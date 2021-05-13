ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Issues Earnings Results

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADTX stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,805. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

