Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $227.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $201.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $116.76 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

