Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%.

ADES stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 216,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.