Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,639. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,642.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean Kaye bought 2,582 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,722.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,802,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

