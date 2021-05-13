AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,888 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIR stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.