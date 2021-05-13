AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

