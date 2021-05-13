AE Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

