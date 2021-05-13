AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,042 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

