AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $15,030,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Q2 by 25.4% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.