Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

