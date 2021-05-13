Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTX traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,103. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

