Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 49,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,281,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 3.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $104,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 84,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

