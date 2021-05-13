Aew Capital Management L P Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 941,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,357,000. Agree Realty comprises about 2.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.48% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,530. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

