Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,600 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 2.03% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

