Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,900 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 7,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

