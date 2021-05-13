Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

