AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,809. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

