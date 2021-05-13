AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $794,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 130.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500,444 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.52. 470,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,578. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

