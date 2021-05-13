AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

