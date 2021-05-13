AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 224.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $985,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. 808,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.