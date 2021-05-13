Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGKF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF remained flat at $$12.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Aggreko has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

