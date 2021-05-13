agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

agilon health stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

