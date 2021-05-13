Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALRN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,119. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

